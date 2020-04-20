Louisiana Walmart prepacked carts with essential items for seniors

PLAQUEMINE, La. (CNN) – A team at the Walmart store in Plaquemine, Louisiana went all-out for seniors and first responders, pre-packing carts with basic essentials.

Customer Vickie Weigelt shared the news on Facebook, and it’s getting a lot of love.

The post has been shared more than 78K times.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.