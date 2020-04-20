Louisiana Walmart prepacked carts with essential items for seniors

Louisiana News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PLAQUEMINE, La. (CNN) – A team at the Walmart store in Plaquemine, Louisiana went all-out for seniors and first responders, pre-packing carts with basic essentials.

Customer Vickie Weigelt shared the news on Facebook, and it’s getting a lot of love.

The post has been shared more than 78K times.

