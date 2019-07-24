Louisiana woman accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana woman is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter after initially said she died in a crash.

Police in Alexandria, Louisiana have charged Jasmine Anderson with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her daughter.

Police took Anderson into custody on Tuesday. According to the initial report by Alexandria Police, on July 17 police were called to Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in reference to Anderson bringing in her dead daughter.

The hospital staff told police that Anderson said she had been in a single-vehicle crash that caused injury to the child’s neck. Police looked for, but could not locate a crash scene. Police said the injury to the child did not seem consistent with what would occur during a crash.

Anderson is being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Her bond is set at $500,000.

