Woman arrested after allegedly spitting on cashier at Louisiana video poker outlet

Wendy A. Doyle, 58, was arrested on Jan. 4 for felony charges after complaints of disturbance and allegedly spitting on cashier at a video poker outlet.

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux woman is charged with assault, accused of spitting on a cashier and assaulting a security officer at an Assumption Parish video poker outlet.

Deputies were called to the business in Labadieville Saturday after getting “a complaint alleging that a patron had become unruly, had spit on a cashier and had physically assaulted a security officer,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies allege that Wendy Doyle was not cooperative during the interview process and was ultimately taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says the 58-year-old “appeared to be in an intoxicated condition.”

Doyle was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility facing on the following charges:

Simple Assault (2 Counts)

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle

Disturbing the Peace

Public Intimidation (Felony)

Doyle is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

