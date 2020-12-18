Louisiana woman comes home after waking up from a six-month coma, ‘It feels like a true Christmas miracle’

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The novel coronavirus put a Midland woman in a coma for half a year.

After scans showed she had no brain activity, doctors told her family it was time to take her off life support.

Her family refused and hoped for a miracle.

Six months later, that miracle came. Thursday their mother, 63-year-old Lisa Shamsie, came back home.

“What it’s like to be here, it feels like a true Christmas miracle, a present-day Christmas miracle,” Shamsie’s niece, Miranda Trahan, said.

On July 5, Lisa Shamsie was rushed to the hospital with COVID-19.

Struggling to breathe on a ventilator, doctors put Lisa into a medically-induced coma.

“On three different occasions, the family was called in to take her off of life support, and they were told that she would not have a quality of life any longer. They were told there was no brain activity multiple times, and the family refused,” Trahan said.

Defying doctors, Lisa’s family waited.

“Throughout the stay that she was in the hospital, there was an iPad set up in her room that the nurses would offer us time in the day that you could call in and just sit and watch her in a coma and talk and pray,” Trahan explained. “There was a lot of crying, a lot of emotions and begging for God to have mercy and to allow her to live.”

Knowing the odds were against them, they watched Lisa in her coma day after day after day.

“The family said, ‘We’re going to continue to see what each day brings,'” Trahan told News 10.

One day, Lisa opened her eyes.

“So here we are today. This is a true miracle,” she said.

For nearly half a year, Lisa’s family didn’t know if she’d ever wake up again.

On Thursday, she rolled right out of the hospital, without the help of a ventilator or a life-support machine, and went home.

“We’re just excited. We’re emotional. She’s an amazing person,” her family added.

Waiting for her back home with signs and cheers was the people who never gave up on her and the reason Lisa is alive today.

“They did not want to give up on their mother, and I know it’s a very difficult time when families are told by medical professionals that their family member is no longer viable, but through faith and love and not wanting to give up, they personally feel this is why their mother is here today,” Trahan said.

Lisa Shamsie’s family says it’s a Christmas miracle.