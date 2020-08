JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is behind bars in Jefferson Davis Parish accused of burglary after she was found inside the home.

Authorities arrested 35-year old Nicole Marie Babineaux for simple burglary and trespassing. Deputies say they found the suspect in a home when they responded for a burglary call. Deputies say Babineaux admitted to entering the home and spent the night inside.

Bond has not been set in the case.