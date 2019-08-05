Louisiana woman killed in UTV accident

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (8/4/2019 — A 40-year-old Rapides Parish woman is dead after a UTV she was riding in crashes & overturns.

Louisiana State Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. on Cunningham Camp Road in Natchitoches Parish. A 16-year-old was driving a UTV, when the teen lost control & flipped the UTV.

A passenger, 40-year-old Amanda Preble was ejected from the vehicle & was pronounced dead.

