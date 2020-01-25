Louisiana’s 2019 “I Voted” sticker honored for creativity

Artist Tony Bernard talks about his design for the new “I Voted” sticker Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette, La. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP)

MONROE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s 2019 “I Voted” sticker has won a national award for originality and creativity from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The sticker was created by Cajun artist Tony Bernard of Lafayette. It featured a pelican wearing a crown centered in a rendition of the state seal. Voters received the sticker when they cast ballots in the Oct. 12 primary and Nov. 16 runoff elections.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says his agency spent $18,000 for the more than 3 million stickers distributed at polling places.

Ardoin says his agency is considering Louisiana artists to produce a new sticker for this year’s presidential election.

