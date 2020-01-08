Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education John White to resign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White is resigning.

White has held the post since 2012.

“Over the last eight years, Louisiana has made great strides under Superintendent White’s leadership in carrying out the vision of the Board,” said Dr. Holly Boffy, BESE Vice President. “The development and implementation of Louisiana’s ESSA Plan has been a vibrant collaborative experience that inspires great teaching and encourages effective learning, while aiming for constant growth and development for all students. The Board thanks him for his support in spearheading this critical work and for his dedicated and tireless service to the families, students, and educators of our state.”

Superintendent White’s resignation will be effective on March 11, 2020. In the coming days, BESE will convene a special meeting in Baton Rouge to discuss the process and timeframe for selecting his replacement. The Board appoints the position of State Superintendent by a two-thirds vote of its total membership.

