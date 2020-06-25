LPSC announces $1.2M in energy efficiency grants for NWLA governments, Caddo schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local governments and Caddo school district in Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.2 million in grants to promote energy efficiency.

The grants will be coming from the Louisiana Public Service Commission Energy Efficiency program.

“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these public institutions,” said Campbell said in a statement Thursday.

Energy upgrades funded by the grants include high-efficiency LED lights in buildings operated by local public agencies.

“Energy Efficiency is a cost-effective way to reduce energy costs, improve building comfort and preserve our environment,” Campbell said.

“Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”

The recipients of Campbell’s 2020 efficiency grants for Northwest Louisiana public institutions are:

Caddo Parish School Board: $455,250

Town of Vivian: $39,893

Town of Oil City: $25,855

City of Bossier City: $350,000

The Port of Caddo-Bossier: $85,000

Town of Logansport: $14,186

Town of Stonewall: $67,290

Village of Pleasant Hill: $9,919

Caddo Parish Fire District 8: $60,348

Village of Converse: $2,500

Village of Natchez: $75,000

Village of Ida: $19,941

Village of Hosston: $3,702

According to the Office of Foster Campbell, funding for the LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities comes from a surcharge on electric bills paid by cities, parishes, and other political subdivisions served by SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.

The LPSC Energy Efficiency program also announced $1 million in 2020 efficiency grants to Northeast Louisiana local governments on Monday in Monroe, La.

The next round of LPSC District 5 grants will be awarded in 2021. The deadline for applying is January 31, 2021.

