LPSO: Ruston homeless man arrested after threatening to burn down homes in neighborhood

RUSTON, La. — A homeless man in Ruston has been arrested after police say he threatened to burn down a home yesterday afternoon.

According to arrest reports for 29-year-old Winston House, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Chesboro Road in reference to someone threatening to burn houses. Before deputies could make it to the neighborhood, the suspect began threatening that he had a weapon.

When deputies arrived, witnesses identified the suspect as House. A search of House revealed he did not have a weapon.

According to witnesses, House is homeless but a resident was allowing House to sleep in a junk vehicle on their property.

According to the property owner, House regularly causes disturbances and starts fires in the yard. The property owner told House that he needed to leave the property, but House only became angry and tried to start a fight.

Witnesses say that House then started yelling profanities and made several loud threats to burn their homes down.

House was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on charges of Terrorizing and Disturbing the Peace. His bond has not been set at this time.