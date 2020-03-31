LSP addresses travel concerns for those traveling to Texas

Trucks cross the Texas/Louisiana border on March 30, 2020 as a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper watches from a vehicle. (Nexstar Photo/KETK)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police say they have received numerous calls from Louisiana residents regarding travel restrictions ordered by Texas Greg Abbott.

Those travel restrictions went into effect at noon on Monday.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the Louisiana-Texas border today enforcing my Executive Order requiring self-quarantine for anyone who travels to Texas from Louisiana.



We want to prevent the #coronavirus from being imported into Texas. #COVID19 #txlege pic.twitter.com/aMrH46g0NZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 30, 2020

LSP says the order doesn’t close the border, or restrict travel in or out of Texas, as long as residents comply with the directions of the order which “mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has published an online form for people to fill out who plan to cross west into Texas. It lists out the different categories of positions approved to opt-out of the required two-week quarantine. The agency will review each submission on a case-by-case basis and issue letters for the individual to carry with them should they encounter law enforcement.

The form can be found by visiting www.texas.gov and selecting “GA-11 and GA-12 Travel Exemption Form.”

Louisiana residents planning to travel into Texas must adhere to the following:

•Visitors must remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter

•Persons may leave their designated location to seek medical care.

•Individuals should fill out the requested form https://www.dps.texas.gov/covidtravel/groundTravel.pdf in advance of travel into Texas.

•Motorists may depart Texas at any time

Should you have questions and need to contact Texas DPS about complying with the Executive Order, please call Texas DPS at (844) 986-1093 or visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus

