LSP asking for help in finding missing north Louisiana girl

TALLULAH, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement in Louisiana is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to the Louisiana State Police, Emma Carter Ezell is “missing from her residence on Shoemaker Rd., in Tallulah, LA.”
Details about Ezell are provided below:
- White female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes
- Approximately 5’06” tall
- Weighs 130 pounds
- Last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover
- Grey/black leggings
- Possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes
If you have any information on the location of 11-year-old, Emma Carter Ezell, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.
