LSP identifies trooper, victims in Thursday night crash that killed two

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)(10/2/2020) — Louisiana State Police have identified everyone involved in the Thursday night trooper-involved crash that claimed the lives of two people.

According to LSP, the driver of the LSP Tahoe has been identified as Trooper Kaleb Reeves, the son of Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves. The driver of the Kia Forte has been identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Lindsey of Monroe. The two rear-seat passengers who were killed during the crash have been identified as 11-year-old An-Janne Lindsey and 18-year-old Kajenne Lindsey, both of Monroe.

LSP says Trooper Reeves was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Kenneth Lindsey and the other unidentified front-seat passenger were both wearing seatbelts but were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As of right now, LSP are still investigating whether or not An-Janne and Kajeene Lindsey were wearing seatbelts.

LSP also says that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Trooper Reeves showed no impairment after submitting a breath alcohol test. A toxicology sample for Kenneth Lindsey has been submitted for analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated by a crash reconstructionist/supervisor with LSP.

UPDATE: Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 at Ticheli Road. This crash claimed the life of two back seat passengers.

The initial investigation revealed a Trooper in a fully-marked State Police 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165, responding to a separate crash.

For reasons still under investigation, the Tahoe rear-ended a 2020 Kia Forte that was traveling in the same lane.

After impact, the Forte rotated and struck a large metal signal pole along the rear driver’s side.

Both of the rear-seat passengers were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Forte were also taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are working a serious wreck.

The wreck happened around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 near Highway 165 & Ticheli Road in Monroe. Traffic is backing up in the intersection.

A state trooper was involved in the crash. Right now we don’t know the condition of the other driver.

Officers are still investigating the wreck and we will bring you more details as we get them.