LSP: Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for missing 17-year-old with autism who may be armed

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shanon Robb,17, Source: Louisiana State Police

VIDALIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for a missing 17-year-old suffering from autism and possibly armed out of Vidalia.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, 17-year-old Shanon Robb was reported missing by his parents on Thursday.

Shanon was last seen on surveillance video leaving his home on Linden Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say later he was spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia. 

Shanon has shoulder-length brown hair, he’s 5’8” tall and weighs around 130 LBS.  Police say his clothing description is unclear but, he was wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag when he disappeared.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss