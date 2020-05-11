LSP: Street racing gathering ends in fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say an attempt at breaking up large crowds gathered for street racing in Shreveport led to a chase and fatal crash early Monday morning.

According to a statement released late Monday afternoon by LSP, it happened as troopers were assisting the Shreveport Police Department around 2 a.m. in dispersing the crowds “at various locations,” in the Shreveport area, including the fair grounds.

State police say troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chrysler 300 for reckless operation. They say 19-year-old Lakendrick O’Neal was at the wheel and five others were in the car, ranging in age from 16 to 20. Troopers say O’Neal refused to stop the vehicle, leading to a pursuit on multiple city streets.

They say O’Neal sped away on Louisiana Highway 511 near Meriwether Road, failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and struck a tree.

O’Neal suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say it is unclear whether he was wearing a seatbelt. All five passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are described as “moderate to serious.” State police say it’s not clear whather any of them were were restrained, either.

Louisiana State Police say a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis and that the crash remains under investigation. The Caddo Coroner’s Office says an autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

State police note that Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in six deaths so far in 2020.

