LSP to offer free car seat checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week on Sept. 26

(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police says troopers will be on-hand around the state this weekend to check car seats and teach parents and caregivers the correct way to use and install child safety seats.

The service is free to the public and it is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. LSP is partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force (LPSTF) and nationally certified car seat technicians will be manning each event in the state.

“This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and we want to ensure your car seats are installed properly,” Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Far too often, we witness children killed or injured in preventable motor vehicle crashes across Louisiana. Car seats significantly reduce the risk of injury and death when installed properly and the child is harnessed appropriately.

Baton Rouge – East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office – 9313 Burbank Drive

Chalmette – St. Bernard Government Complex – 8201 West Judge Perez

Houma – West Park Climate Control Storage – 6767 West Park Avenue

Alexandria – Rapides Regional Medical Center – 211 Fourth Street

Monroe – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Road

Shreveport – Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Avenue

Lafayette – Goodwill Donation Center – 2435 West Congress Street

Covington – Leblanc Pediatrics – 219 South Tyler Street.

If you are unable to come to any of these events, please use this link to look-up the closest car seat fitting stations in your area.

Each LSP Troop in Louisiana is a designated car seat fitting station. The link above will provide the times and designated day of the week that certified Troopers are available.

