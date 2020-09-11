LSU Health, LSU Shreveport to collect supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health and LSU Shreveport will join together to collect supplies for Hurricane Laura Victims.

According to LSUS, this effort is apart of community service for both campuses as well as for Southfield School and Loyola Prep.

A shipping container to hold all donated items will be available at LSU Health Shreveport from Friday, September 11 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 at the BRI Curb.

LSU Shreveport will accept items at the Pioneer Heritage Center from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 through 5 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

Both schools encourage their students and staff to contribute along with their local alumni. The general public is also encouraged to contribute items for this hurricane relief supply drive.

Requested items include:

Diapers, Wipes

Children’s Socks & Underwear

Snack Crackers

Paper Towels, Trash Bags, Work Gloves

Bar Soap, Dish Soap, Shampoo, Sponges

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste

Toilet Paper

Batteries, Razors, Insect Repellant

Tarps, box fans, and flashlights

“LSU Health Shreveport is pleased to be working with our fellow LSU university to help those in south Louisiana who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura,” LSUHS Chancellor G. E. Ghali MD. Dr. Larry Clark said in a statement Friday.

“Hurricane Laura has had a devastating impact on our state, leaving many communities without basic necessities. This effort is just one way we can help our neighbors to the south regain some semblance of normalcy in their daily lives.”

