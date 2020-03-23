LSU Health Shreveport chancellor issues statement in support of statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The top doctor at LSU Health Shreveport has issued a statement commending and supporting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order issued Sunday.

“As Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, I commend and strongly support the actions taken by Governor John Bel Edwards today in issuing a Statewide Stay-at-Home Order. It is imperative that Louisiana take more aggressive actions to mitigate the continued and swift spread of COVID-19,” Chancellor G. E. Ghali said in the statement released Sunday afternoon.

The ‘stay-at-home’ order was issued Sunday by Gov. Edwards to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana as the number of confirmed cases has topped 800 and spread to more than half of the state’s parishes. The order is effective to 5 p.m. Monday and set to expire at the end of the night on Sunday, April 12.

Under the general order, people can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential.

“The prescribed actions reflect solid scientific knowledge and lessons learned from other locations who did not take the appropriate actions soon enough. I implore all citizens to strictly adhere to the guidelines established by Governor Edwards today,” Dr. Ghali said.

