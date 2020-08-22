LSU Interim President asks student-leaders to hold classmates accountable with safety measures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says changing student behavior and party culture will be key to keeping COVID-19 numbers low on campus.

Around campus, there are safety policies in place and Galligan says he is confident students will abide by them.

“They all recognize what we should be doing and we recognize what we should be doing,” said Galligan.

Galligan said he understands college students want to have fun. However, when it comes to this pandemic, it’s about changing the behavior and culture.

“What you just described is coming to college, coming back to college, the magic of being with your friends. If we do not do the right thing, we’re going to have to go home again.”

As students gear up for the first day of class, he is urging students to do the right thing.

“We hold our future in our own hands, so if we can just say, you know, I love you but no hug — mask, right? Let the love come from six feet away then we can have it and be together and be in the classroom and hopefully be in Tiger Stadium.”

