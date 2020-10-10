The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU makes its way over 1,100 total positive COVID-19 cases since late August

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With all of the news about Hurricane Delta, COVID-19 is still playing a part in our daily lives.

LSU released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday and while the active positives per total LSU population remain good, the virus does not seem to be slowing down.

The latest active positive numbers can be found below:

Image courtesy of LSU

LSU started counting COVID-19 numbers in August and the last update on Friday, October 9 saw the university go over 1,100 total positive cases.

Image courtesy of LSU

As of Friday, October 9, there are five LSU students in isolation and 35 in quarantine.

