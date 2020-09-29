The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

LSU reports more than 1,000 positive coronavirus cases on campus

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the last 36 days, LSU is reporting a total of 1,033 positive COVID-19 cases.

According to LSU, this “includes self-reported and confirmed on-campus test results.”

You can find the latest campus COVID-19 stats here.

On that page you will find, active positive cases, total positive cases, positive case trends, on-campus testing results as well as isolation and quarantine numbers.

The next update is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, September 30 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss