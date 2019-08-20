LSU returns to normal after reported possible ‘armed intruder’ on campus

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – A possible “armed intruder” was reported Tuesday on the campus of Louisiana State University following a tweet warning students to “run, hide or fight” before university police issued an all-clear announcement about two hours later.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says a shelter-in-place order is over and authorities have determined there was no threat. He says the university is returning to normal operations after police conducted a room-by-room search of Coates Hall and found no threat.

Ballard says LSU officials were aware of a plainclothes police officer who had a visible gun on his belt and was in the building for an event at the time of the report. But officials said they do not know if that’s what prompted the report of a gun.

“LSUPD has investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat. LSU is returning to normal operations.”

According to WVLA, a text message was sent to all students and all neighboring buildings were placed on lockdown following the initial report.

LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

Classes are not in session at the state’s flagship university, but many students have been moving back to the school after summer break.