LSU to allow sale of beer, wine inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the news many Tiger fans have been waiting for: LSU has announced that beer and wine will be sold for the first time in the public seating areas of Tiger Stadium.

Of course, rules will be strictly enforced, including no more than two alcoholic beverages per transaction. Alcohol must be poured into a cup, and sales will cut off at the end of the third quarter.

LSU said a variety of domestic and imported beer, as well as red and white wines, will be sold at most concession stands inside Tiger Stadium to anyone who is 21 and older with a valid ID.

The beer and wine sales will officially start in the Fall of 2019.

