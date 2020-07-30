Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser hopeful the state will see LSU football, Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– College football and Mardi Gras are two major money makers for the state of Louisiana but now their future is uncertain.

“You know, I’m cautiously optimistic that we are going to see football, fairs and festivals next year and that we are going to have Mardi Gras,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

Nothing has officially been called off, there is only speculation about what LSU football could look like.

“I think we may see the mask for a while, I’m sure if we have football which I hope we do, you’ll have to wear a mask,” Nungesser said.

Coach Ed Orgeron said during a press conference on Wednesday his team will be ready to take the field on September 5th.

“I’m going to have our team ready, we aren’t going to blink, we aren’t going to change our mindset,” Orgeron said. “If they move it, if they change it, who cares, it doesn’t matter, you call us at midnight we will play in a pasture.”

By this time of the year Mardi Gras planning is usually underway, this year everything has come to a halt.

“Unfortunately things being as they are we have not been able to have any meetings up until this time, or make any plans,” Spanish Town President Bill Brumfield said.

The future of the Spanish Town Parade is uncertain for 2021.

Brumfield said they will begin planning as soon as they get the green light, no matter how last minute that may be.

“With our group, hell yes,” Brumfield said. “We can throw this together in a pretty short order.”

Nungesser expressed support for the Governor’s Covid-19 mandates.

“It’s not a political statement, we are asking you to do the right thing,” Nungesser said.

The Lt. Governor said if you want to let the good times roll again, we must work together.

“Louisianans are special,” Nungesser said, reflecting on the many natural disasters the people of Louisiana have recovered from.

“If any state can come together and come back, Louisiana will,” Nungesser said. “We help our neighbors, we come together against every odds this is something we have never experienced but if I’m betting, I’m putting money on Louisiana.”

Nungesser said the recent plateau in numbers gives him hope that we are heading in the right direction to move onto phase three of reopening.