LWC Secretary addresses COVID-19 unemployment insurance-related questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie held a press conference at LWC headquarters in Baton Rouge Tuesday to address common unemployment insurance-related questions due to the coronavirus.

The press briefing comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all casinos in the state closed Monday, along with bars, gyms and movie theaters. The order also limited restaurants to delivery and takeout and gatherings to 50 people.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission released its newest policies Monday after the governor announced the restrictions. More people may be eligible for unemployment insurance under the updated policies, including those whose hours have been reduced because of lack of work due to coronavirus, those whose workplaces have closed temporarily and are not being compensated, and those who have been instructed not to go to work and are not being paid while at home.

Files can be claimed at www.louisianaworks.net/hire or by calling the LWC Claim Center at 866-783-5567.

If your work hours have been reduced, the LWC says partial benefits could be available to you up to a maximum of $247 a week. You must report any earnings for the week that you work, even if you’ve not yet been paid. Include all income, commissions, tips and gratuities. Report the gross amount before deductions. These earnings would be factored into the amount of unemployment benefits paid to you for that week.

A number of factors determine eligibility for benefits. The LWC reviews each case separately.

The maximum number of weeks that unemployment benefits can be paid per claim is 26 weeks in a 12-month period.

Wages and vacation pay (received or will receive) MUST be reported when you file your unemployment claim. Sick leave and PTO do not need to be reported.

For full information, download and read the entire LWC response to the COVID-19 disease.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission streamed Tuesday’s briefing answering common questions live on their Facebook page

