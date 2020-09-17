LWC works to fix technical issue involving overpayments

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is trying to correct the technical issue involving unemployment insurance overpayment notices.

LWC is currently working with a vendor to address the 7,600 notices that were generated on Sept.9-10 and apologizes for any confusion.

The LWC will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these people within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0.

Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted. The vast majority of people will not owe anything related to this issue. LWC will continue to work to resolve any further outstanding issues.

The LWC has established an email inbox exclusively for these overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions once you receive your Adjustment Notice, please contact the LWC via email, Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov.

