Man arrested for threatening to kill Caddo Sheriff and deputies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of making threats to harm Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo Parish deputies now sits behind bars.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation after 49-year-old Hilliard Jenkins made statements by email threatening to kill the Sheriff and any deputies who came to his house in the 8800 block of Bernay Dr.

On July 31 detectives obtained an arrest warrant and took Jenkins into custody at his home.

Jenkins was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of terrorizing. His bond was set at $300,000.

During a follow-up investigation on Friday, Aug. 2, detectives executed a search warrant and recovered 12 firearms that were not locked up or properly secured inside Jenkins’ home.

Jenkins’ son, 27-year-old Dillon Courtney Jenkins, is a convicted felon and lives in the same house with his father.

The terms of Dillon’s probation require regular home visits by law enforcement. He is also restricted by law from having access to a firearm.

Dillon was also arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

