Man fire’s flare gun at ex’s mobile home starting fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Fire Marshal deputies arrested two Lake Charles men for setting an occupied mobile home on fire with a flare gun.

19-year-olds Dylan Guillory and Christian Bishop were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail Friday on one count of aggravated arson.

(Booking Photos Courtesy Calcasieu Parish Jail: Bishop)

According to the SFM, a mobile home fire located in the 200 block of Phillips Street in Westlake was called in by a patron at a nearby gas station.

Following an assessment of the scene, which included minor damage limited to a window shutter, as well as obtaining video evidence, the fire was determined to have been intentionally set and Guillory, the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants, was identified as a suspect, deputies said.

In an interview with investigators, both Guillory and Bishop admitted shooting flares at the structure knowing it was occupied.

Both were then placed under arrest. the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.