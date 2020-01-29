Man given eight 50-year prison terms has convictions vacated

Live Now
SULPHUR, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man sentenced to eight 50-year prison terms has had his convictions and sentences vacated and will receive a new trial.

El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder after a bench trial in March 2018. He was accused of shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at a Super 8 Motel in Sulphur.

The American Press reports Bartie appealed his convictions and sentences stating he never waived his right to a trial by jury.

Prosecutors say it’s hard to believe Bartie didn’t know he could have a trial by jury but the appeals court disagreed. A new trial wasn’t immediately set. 

