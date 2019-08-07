Man shot after gun deal goes bad at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is recovering after being shot when a gun deal went bad at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, a man was trying to buy a gun when he was shot once in the back and once in the arm.

The victim drove himself to the 1200 block of North Market before he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim did not cooperate with detectives and there are no suspects at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.