Many mayor led away in handcuffs following special meeting

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Those in attendance look in awe, as Many’s Mayor is led away in handcuffs at a council meeting. We spoke to the Mayor who says there’s much more to the story.

“I was just sort of stunned. I wasn’t expecting. I’ve never been arrested before,” said Kenneth Freeman, Mayor of Many.

Mayor Kenneth Freeman of Many, Louisiana was walked out of Thursday’s special meeting in handcuffs. This happened after the council decided to give citizens the option to either have the police chief appointed by the council and the mayor or elected by voters. in November.

“We’ve had numerous complaints from citizens about problems with the chief of police. His lack of leadership and guidance and training for our young police department,” said Freeman.

Freeman says he was arrested for driving 18 mph over the speed limit, running a stop sign and resisting arrest by flight back in May, but he says he had good reason to.”I was trying to keep the police department from arresting a citizen for not signing a traffic ticket,” said Freeman.

Immediately following Thursday’s council meeting he was arrested. Within an hour Mayor Freeman walked out of this Sabine Parish Detention Center saying he believes his arrest is retaliation for calling a special meeting to change the ordinance.

“This is reprisal for putting it on the ballot, and reprisal for addressing him in public, about him lying to the people and the council,” said Freeman.

Freeman says the police chief’s actions were extreme and he should have simply received a ticket.

“They could have given me a ticket six weeks ago and I would have paid. Just like I would expect any other citizen to pay it,” said Freeman.

Some residents say they agree with the police department’s actions.”He’s like anybody else. They should have pulled him over, forced him over to the side of the road because his job title doesn’t make him any better than anybody else,” said Ken Swain.

The mayor was driving 48 in a 35 mph zone. Freeman’s bond was more than $1600.00.

The next council meeting July 16’th at 5:15p.m.