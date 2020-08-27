Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Map: Real-time power outages caused by Hurricane Laura

Louisiana

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Laura is barreling towards Southwest Louisiana, leaving many without power.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 260,000 in Louisiana were without power by 3 a.m., with the most being in Cameron Parish.

View a map of Louisiana outages here.

View a map of all US outages here.

