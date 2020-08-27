Map: Real-time power outages caused by Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is barreling towards Southwest Louisiana, leaving many without power.
According to PowerOutage.us, more than 260,000 in Louisiana were without power by 3 a.m., with the most being in Cameron Parish.
