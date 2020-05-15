May 15 LDH update: 33,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,382 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 33,837 Friday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,382.

That’s an increase of 348 cases and 31 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 253,189 tests have been performed in Louisiana to date, but Friday’s numbers reflect the results of only 5,601 tests since Thursday. That number is far lower than the 8,919 average daily tests reported over the three previous days.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response to the pandemic Friday afternoon as businesses begin to reopen under a new statewide order.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The number of patients hospitalized dropped by more than 100 Friday to 1,091. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by eight to 132.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 43 on Friday. Twenty-eight of those new cases are in Caddo Parish, bringing the total to 1,846. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 147 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 161 in the parish as of Tuesday evening. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Natchitoches reported two new deaths, bringing the total in that parish to 102. Bossier also reported new a death, bringing the total to 23.

No new cases were reported in Webster, Claiborne, or Sabine Parish.

As of 12 p.m Friday, May 15, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,846 case(s) | 147 death(s) | 126 state tests | 18,288 commercial tests

Bossier – 336 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,339 commercial tests

De Soto – 225 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,959 commercial tests

Webster – 112 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,947 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 32 state tests | 590 commercial tests

Bienville – 83 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 706 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 102 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 64 state tests | 1,159 commercial tests

Sabine – 29 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 647 commercial tests

Red River – 40 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 327 commercial tests

