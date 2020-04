MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – According to the Monroe City Facebook page, Mayor Jamie Mayo is asking citizens to please stay off the roads for now until emergency crews can give an all clear.

Courtesy: Monroe City Facebook

There are reported severe storm damage sites in multiple areas throughout Monroe and West Monroe and emergency crews are working as fast as possible to clear the roads and help save lives.

