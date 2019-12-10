Mayor pleads no contest to corruption charges

CLINTON, La. (AP) – The former mayor of a Louisiana town has pleaded no contest to charges related to malfeasance and inappropriately leasing SUVs.

Former Clinton Mayor Lori Bell entered the plea Monday and gave up rights to a trial. Prosecutors agreed to reduce Bell’s malfeasance charge to a public finance misdemeanor.

The court decided Bell couldn’t seek re-election, must submit to one year of probation, and must pay a compulsory fee of $500. Bell was accused of leasing four SUVs for about $200,000 without the town board’s permission.

Bell resigned in November after a tumultuous term that has seen her arrested multiple times on malfeasance charges. She was elected in 2012.

