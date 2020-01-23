Mayor: Police chief plans quick return after stroke

Live Now
Many Police Chief Roger Freeman (Photo: Many Police Department)


MANY, La. (AP) – The police chief of a Louisiana town is expected to return to work soon after suffering a stroke.

News outlets report Many Police Chief Roger Freeman had a mild stroke Wednesday morning. The town’s mayor says the chief plans to be back to at work Monday.

The police department doesn’t have an assistant chief so a detective who is second-in-command was left in charge until the chief returns.

Many is the parish seat of Sabine Parish and is located about 80 miles south of Shreveport.

