Mayor: Police chief plans quick return after stroke

MANY, La. (AP) – The police chief of a Louisiana town is expected to return to work soon after suffering a stroke.
News outlets report Many Police Chief Roger Freeman had a mild stroke Wednesday morning. The town’s mayor says the chief plans to be back to at work Monday.
The police department doesn’t have an assistant chief so a detective who is second-in-command was left in charge until the chief returns.
Many is the parish seat of Sabine Parish and is located about 80 miles south of Shreveport.