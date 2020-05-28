Medicaid to cover uninsured Louisiana residents for COVID-19 testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Medicaid will cover testing for COVID-19 for Louisiana residents without health insurance.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, this coverage is available to people without insurance who are Louisiana residents until the end of the federal public health emergency.

You must also be a U.S. citizen or meet immigration status requirements to qualify.

If anyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 and do not have health insurance, make an appointment with a doctor who accepts Medicaid for testing. Anyone can apply for this coverage in the doctor’s office so that they do not have to pay for the test. If anyone needs to find a doctor in their area doing testing, dial 211.

Your provider will help you complete the simplified application for COVID-19 Testing. A provider or uninsured individual can submit the paper application by email, fax, or mail:

Email: coviduninsured@la.gov

Fax: 1-866-852-0415

Mail: COVID Uninsured Applications, P. O. Box 64808, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

