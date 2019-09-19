Breaking News
Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10k sold in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KFLY) – A winning ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Duson for the September 17, Mega Millions drawing.

The Duson C Store on Austria Road sold the winning ticket.

The ticket matched 4 white balls and the Megaball to win the money, Lottery officials announced.

The winning numbers were: 12, 15, 30, 50, 65 and the Megaball was 1. 

If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Duson, check your tickets!!

Its less than 24 hours since the numbers were announced, but so far a winner has not come forward.

Mega Millions winners in Louisiana have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

