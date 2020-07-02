Member of Governor John Bel Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of Governor John Bel Edwards team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The worker tested positive Wednesday evening, and the governor’s staff disclosed the news Thursday morning.

The person was at a media briefing recently and other internal meetings at the State Capitol.

State epidemiologists say 12 other members of the governor’s staff may have been exposed and were told to self-quarantine.

The staff member who tested positive is asymptomatic and is now in a two week self-quarantine.

Epidemiologists say the governor himself was not in close contact with the person who tested positive.