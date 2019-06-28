Mike Johnson to hold three town halls next week

Breaking News
Press Release: WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host three town halls next week in Natchitoches, Evangeline and Red River Parishes.

These events are open to the press. Please contact Ainsley Holyfield if you plan to attend.

Natchitoches Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Natchitoches Municipal Building

560 2nd Street

Natchitoches, LA  71457

WHEN:

Monday, July 1, 2019

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Evangeline Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Turkey Creek Town Hall

7711 U.S. Highway 167 North

Turkey Creek, LA 70585

WHEN:

Monday, July 1, 2019

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. CT

Red River Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Red River Parish Library

410 East Carroll Street 

Coushatta, LA 71019

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 2:00

