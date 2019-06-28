Mike Johnson to hold three town halls next week

Press Release: WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host three town halls next week in Natchitoches, Evangeline and Red River Parishes.
These events are open to the press. Please contact Ainsley Holyfield if you plan to attend.
Natchitoches Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Natchitoches Municipal Building
560 2nd Street
Natchitoches, LA 71457
WHEN:
Monday, July 1, 2019
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT
Evangeline Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Turkey Creek Town Hall
7711 U.S. Highway 167 North
Turkey Creek, LA 70585
WHEN:
Monday, July 1, 2019
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. CT
Red River Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Red River Parish Library
410 East Carroll Street
Coushatta, LA 71019
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 2:00