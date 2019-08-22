Minden could lose 750 jobs

MINDEN. La. (KTAL/ KMSS)- One of Webster Parish’s largest employers is considering relocating. Taking more than 700 jobs with them.

A small town nestled in Northwest Louisiana is home to one of the regions largest employers. Fibrebond Corporation.”We want Fibrebond to stay,” said Terry Gardner, Minden Mayor.

The company employs 750 people, but poor local bridges are forcing it to consider relocating to east Texas. Now the Minden mayor is fighting to save it. “We’re not talking about just 750 jobs. We’re talking about 750 families,” said Gardner.

In an email to employees, Fibrebon’d CEO says they only have one way to ship their products due to failing bridges. Forcing them to detour more than 200 miles.

“Some of the buildings they carry are 24 foot wide and 18 feet tall. So they couldn’t get across our bridges or under our overpasses,” said Gardner.

The company’s threat to move locations prompted city officials to find a solution.”Fibrebond can take their material from their place in Minden through Camp Minden,” said Ryan Gatti, Senator District 36.

This alternate route shaves off 170 miles.”We figured out a better route, created a solution and I think we’re on the right track,” said Gatti.

Mayor Terry Gardner says officials are working on a plan to replace the bridges.

“We want to keep them here and we want to keep the families here and we want to keep a locally owned homegrown business here,” said Gardner.