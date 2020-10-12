Missing DeSoto Parish teen may be in Shreveport

Louisiana

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish deputies need your help locating a missing teenager who may be in the Shreveport area.

DPSO says 15-year-old Jekyra Carter, who was last seen on Oct. 2, was wearing white pajama type pants and a t-shirt.

Jekyra is not believed to be in danger; however, this is an ongoing investigation with an attempt to bring her home to safety.

If anyone sees Jekyra or has information leading to her safe return, contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

