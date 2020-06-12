Monroe: 11-year-old girl calls police to report domestic abuse occurring to her grandmother

Monroe, La. (06/12/20)— On 06/11/20, an officer responded to a domestic battery call reported by an 11-year-old girl.

Upon arriving, the victim appeared with a large lump and bruising to her left eye. The victim stated that her live-in boyfriend, arestee Cody Elkins, age 38, punched her in the face with a closed fist.

Cody Elkins

The victim then stated the argument began due to Elkins pretending to kill himself and an Acadian ambulance having to respond.

She stated that Elkins was yelling at her and being verbally abusive so she wanted to leave, but Elkins blocked the doorway stating that he wouldn’t let her leave until he received a hug.

The victim said she hugged him, but then he held her and would not let her go. When she finally pushed him away to free herself, he punched her in the left eye.

The victim then ran into her bedroom to get away from him. She stated her 2 grandchildren, ages 8 and 11, were present at the time of the incident.

Upon interviewing the juvenile witness (an 11-year-old girl), she stated that she heard yelling for a while then something that sounded like a slap.

When she looked, she said she saw her grandmother running to her bedroom, so she followed.

Upon seeing the black eye on her grandmother, the juvenile stated she ran to the neighbor’s house to call the police for help.

Post Miranda, Elkins claimed he never touched the victim, but that there was a loud verbal argument.