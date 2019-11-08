Monroe couple sentenced for armed robbery bank spree

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Monroe couple has been sentenced to 69 years collectively in prison for robbing three banks at gunpoint and for multiple firearms violations.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office:

Lakendria Nicole Goings, 35, and David Ray Johnson, 37, were convicted on August 1, 2019, following a four-day trial, of all counts submitted to the jury – two counts of bank robbery, one count of credit union robbery, and three counts of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition, Johnson was found guilty of two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the trial and handed down Johnson’s sentence of 41 and a half years in prison on November 6, 2019, and sentenced Goings today to 28 years, three months in prison.

Evidence presented at trial showed hat Goings and Johnson’s spree began when they robbed the Guaranty Bank branch in Epps, Louisiana on November 10, 2017. The defendants entered the bank wearing hoodies to obscure their faces, and waiving semi-automatic handguns in the direction of customers and employees.

Johnson stood at the entrance door acting as lookout and rear guard, while Goings directed the gun at the face of a bank teller, ordering the bank teller to fill a bag with money.

The robbers left Guaranty Bank with approximately $17,307. After the robbery, Epps Police Department officers and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s detectives found a cloth work glove worn by Johnson during the robbery, several rolls of coins, and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, in a vacant lot close to the bank.

DNA from the glove matched David Ray Johnson’s DNA, which was in a North Carolina DNA database as a result of Johnson’s 2012 felony conviction for financial card theft.

The second and third robberies occurred on November 27, 2017 (Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Cotton Valley, Louisiana), and December 18, 2017 (Winnsboro State Bank in Gilbert, Louisiana).

On both occasions the defendants entered dressed in black, bulky hooded clothing with dark fabric covering their faces, waiving semi-automatic firearms at bank customers and employees and demanding money from the tellers. They left Barksdale FCU with $12,756, and Winnsboro State Bank with $28,447.

After the robbers left Winnsboro State Bank with a duffel bag full of money, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies located the getaway car and began a high-speed chase with the defendants’ Toyota Sequoia, sometimes exceeding 100 mph.

During the chase, Johnson, who was driving, pointed a semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window and fired several times at the deputies. The vehicle later crashed in a residential area in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and the defendants surrendered to authorities. Johnson exited the vehicle with a .40 caliber pistol in his hand, loaded with a round in the chamber and four live rounds in the magazine, which dropped to the ground as he submitted to arrest. This .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was of the same make, model and caliber handgun that investigators found in the vacant lot near the Guaranty Bank robbery in Epps.

In the Sequoia, deputies found a duffel bag with $28,477 in cash, black clothing, hooded jackets, black fabric consistent with the masks worn during the robberies, and paper coin wrappers bearing handwritten account numbers belonging to Barksdale FCU customers.

Officers also found a Double Star Brand, Model Star 15, .223-caliber semi-automatic AR-type rifle, which Johnson had just brandished in the Winnsboro State Bank robbery, loaded with a live round in the chamber and 27 rounds in a detachable magazine.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates our firm commitment to fight the menace of violent crime in the Western District of Louisiana,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph.

“The lawlessness of these defendants and the terror they caused will not be tolerated.”

The FBI, ATF, Louisiana State Police, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Epps Police Department, Cotton Valley Police Department, and Winnsboro Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case, aided by District Attorney Mack Lancaster’s office, Fifth Judicial District of Louisiana.