MONROE, La. (1/1/2020) — Two Baton Rouge area teens are missing after leaving a group home in Monroe.

They are looking for Janae Woodside, 14, and Laterika Robertson, 15. Both left a group home on South 4th Street in Monroe around 10:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police say both are from Baton Rouge. You can see flyers for both girls below.

If you know where the pair may be, call Monroe Police at:

(318) 329-2600