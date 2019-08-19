Mooringsport man arrested for Video Voyeurism

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mooringsport man is behind bars after he was accused of making inappropriate videos of a 12-year-old girl.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator on Aug. 11 deputies were dispatched to a home in Mooringsport after a woman allegedly caught 29-year-old Christopher Ashby using his cell phone to record her 12-year-old daughter while she was taking a bath.

During an interview with detectives, Ashby admitted to filming and taking pictures of the 12-year-old on multiple occasions without her knowledge.

Ashby told investigators the videos and pictures were for his own sexual gratification.

Ashby was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Video Voyeurism but has since been released on bond.

