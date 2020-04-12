More families speak out against Opelousas nursing home, say they weren’t told their family members had COVID-19

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — News 10 was the first to report on the death of an Opelousas man who passed away from COVID-19 after allegedly catching the virus at Senior Village Nursing Home.

The family of another resident is now speaking out after their loved one was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

He says the nursing home never contacted him to let him know his uncle was in the hospital.

“It’s unfair to us because we trust the nursing home with our loved ones, and the least they can do is just let us know the truth,” he said.

The resident’s nephew, who chose to stay anonymous, says on March 27, Senior Village Nursing Home transferred his uncle to Opelousas General Hospital.

Although he has his uncle’s power of attorney, he had no idea anything was going on.

“If my family member and the hospital wouldn’t have reached out, I would have never known,” he said.

He says the nursing home told his family that his uncle had a stroke, but that wasn’t true.

“The doctor told me no, it wasn’t a stroke,” he told News 10.

The truth was much harder to grasp.

“My uncle does have COVID-19. I was told by a doctor. I was given a call, and he said yes, your uncle does have COVID-19. He is positive,” he added.

His uncle’s doctor answered every question he had, but Senior Village Nursing Home stayed silent.

“I didn’t hear from Senior Village at all, and I still haven’t heard from Senior Village,” he said. “I ended up having to call Senior Village.”

Flooded with questions, he called the nursing home, but he got no answer. The second time he reached out, still nothing.

His uncle has been in the hospital for two weeks now, yet no one at Senior Village Nursing Home has returned his calls.

“It’s very much frustrating,” he said. “Today is April 10, and I have not heard from the nursing home yet.”

He says now there’s nothing for him to do but hope his uncle can pull through.

His doctors say, however, it’s not likely.

“He has a birthday coming up, April 20. I’m hoping he would make it to his birthday, but from what the doctors are telling me, they are giving him morphine to be comfortable there,” he said.

He says the hospital told him there’s nothing else they can do for his uncle.

News 10 reached out to Senior Village Nursing Home seven times Friday, but each time they hung up before listening to our questions.