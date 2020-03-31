More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana, total deaths now 239

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The latest data on COVID-19 in Louisiana shows two more people have died from the virus in Caddo Parish, bringing the total there to seven, and one person has died in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Monday noon update, Caddo Parish now has 242 cases, Bossier Parish 63.

Overall, the state has added 1,212 new confirmed cases Tuesday, more than doubling the number of cases reported Monday. 239 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus.

Nearly 40,000 tests have been completed statewide, with more than 35,000 of them being completed by state labs. LDH data shows 1,355 people are in hospitals for treatment, with 438 of them on ventilators.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, there were 371 cases reported across the following Northwest Louisiana parishes, up 30 cases from Monday. The two new deaths reported in Caddo Parish and Bossier’s first death bring the total deaths in the region to 11.

Caddo – 242 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 121 state tests | 7,158 commercial tests

Bossier – 63 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 1,054 commercial tests

De Soto – 30 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 7 state tests | 26 commercial tests

Webster – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 8 state tests | 277 commercial tests

Claiborne – 8 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 4 state tests | 21 commercial tests

Bienville – 6 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 6 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 8 state tests | 70 commercial tests

Sabine – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 3 state tests | 37 commercial tests

Red River – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 18 state tests | 22 commercial tests

