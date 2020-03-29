More than 200 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Caddo Parish; Gov. Edwards briefing set for 3 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID019 cases in Caddo Parish has risen to 219, reflecting an additional 30 confirmed since Saturday. In Bossier Parish, 11 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 56.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing from Baton Rouge at 3 p.m. after a walkthrough of the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The convention center is being set up to take on patient overflow from local hospitals. Watch the briefing streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, there were 320 cases and eight deaths reported across the following Northwest Louisiana Parishes:

Caddo – 219 case(s) | 5 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 56 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 25 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 9 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 3 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Red River – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Sabine – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

The coroner’s office confirmed two more deaths in Caddo Parish from the coronavirus Sunday night, bringing the total there to five. Red River and Sabine parishes have reported their first cases, with one each. They are among three of the most recent parishes to report their first cases, leaving just 5 parishes of the 64 statewide that have not yet reported any.

State department of health figures show Louisiana now has 3,540 people known to be infected statewide, with nearly 151 residents dead from the coronavirus. 1,127 are hospitalized, more than a third of them on ventilators.

More than 27,000 tests have been completed, all but about 3,000 of them by commercial labs.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.