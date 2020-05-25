Mother arrested for Child Desertion after 2-year-old found wandering

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe mother is behind bars on Monday after police say her 2-year-old child was found wandering alone.

According to arrest reports, West Monroe Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Dopson Place shortly before 9 AM on Saturday after someone found a 2-year-old child wandering unsupervised. The officers could not find the child’s parent at the time and had to have the child released to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Four hours later, 911 dispatchers received a call from the child’s parent, 34-year-old Amber Bonner, who reported the child missing.

Due to the mother being located outside of the city limits, the 100 block of Fairlane Drive, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to handle the case.

When questioned, Bonner stated that she woke up around 11 AM and thought the child was still asleep in bed. She claimes to not have noticed the child was missing until 1 PM.

Bonner was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked on one count of Child Desertion. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

